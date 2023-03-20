No water contamination reported after Big Cottonwood Canyon crash

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Officials say there is no safety issue regarding water contamination after a truck crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon early Monday.

A truck belonging to the Utah Department of Transportation crashed into the creek alongside SR-190, prompting fears of a potential water safety hazard.

Unified Fire Authority

While there was a small leak of differential fluid following the accident, Unified Fire reported that it was minimal and contained by crews. Officials added that there is no suspicion of water contamination, although they will continue to monitor the area.

In addition, the crash happened below the water treatment center intake, alleviating further contamination fears. The Salt Lake City Health Department also responded to the scene to assist in the any possible cleanup or investigation.

FOX 13 News

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.