NORAD intercepts high-altitude balloon over Utah, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — A high-altitude balloon flying over Utah was intercepted by fighter jets Friday, according to multiple reports.

ABC News says the balloon was intercepted by a NORAD fighter jet at an altitude of 43,000 to 45,000 feet.

An official said the balloon was not determined to be a threat to national security.

According to CBS News, the balloon appeared to be made of Mylar and contained a hanging small-cubed box, and remains in the air and is expected to be over Georgia later Friday.

"The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon," CBS News reported NORAD said in a statement. "The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety."