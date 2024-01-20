Nordic Valley Ski Resort to reopen after fire destroys lodge

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Nordic Valley announced Friday that the ski resort will reopen Saturday after a damaging fire caused the resort to briefly remain closed until further notice.

The announcement also asked visitors to pre-purchase tickets online ahead of time and that Rental and Group Lesson services will be placed on hold until infrastructure is "in place to operate again."

On Monday, fire crews responded early in the morning to a blaze that sparked at the Nordic Valley Ski Resort lodge at "the barn" structure. This facility included their ticket office, restaurant and business offices. At that time, the resort announced it would remain closed until further notice.

During that time, Nordic Valley announced they would bring in trailers to run ticketing and possibly reassign employees to food trucks and other options. Nearby businesses in Eden, such as Powder Ridge Village, also offered temporary employment for any of the affected staff while Nordic Valley worked on a strategy to reopen.

"Our team has worked tirelessly the last couple of days to make this possible," read the announcement by Nordic Valley in part. "We also want to acknowledge the support and love we have received from you all the last few days. Without this, we wouldn’t have been able to make the progress we’ve made, so thank you!"