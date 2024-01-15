Watch Now
Overnight fire sparks at Nordic Valley Ski Resort

Posted at 6:17 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 08:18:18-05

EDEN, Utah — Early Monday morning, fire crews were hard at work extinguishing a blaze that sparked at Nordic Valley Ski Resort in Weber County.

Video from FOX 13 viewer Dakota Hurd showed flames lighting up the dark sky and a plume of smoke as firefighters responded to the scene.

Many details surrounding the fire were not made immediately available by officials, however, responders confirmed that a structure fire sparked at the resort overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

