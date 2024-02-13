North Logan construction worker injured in 30-foot fall from scaffolding

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — A construction worker on a site in North Logan severely injured both his legs after falling approximately 30 feet Monday.

The Logan Fire Department said the worker was on scaffolding at the 670 East 1550 North site when he fell.

According to Logan Battalion Chief John Fullmer, the man appeared to land on his feet and was lucky to have avoided nearby concrete and hit a muddy area.

When crews arrived, a coworker had already applied tourniquets to each of the man's legs. The worker was able to talk so that first responders could rule out any life-threatening injuries before he was transported to the hospital.

The extent of the man's injuries and his current condition were not made available.