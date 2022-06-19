North Salt Lake apartment fire displaces residents from 6 units

NORTH SALT LAKE — The tenants in six apartments have been displaced and one pet is now dead after a fire in an apartment building Saturday in North Salt Lake.

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m., according to South Davis Metro Fire Deputy Chief Greg Stewart.

Firefighters arrived to the scene at 55 W. Center Street and found two units involved in the fire.

Crews from Salt Lake City, Farmington and Kaysville responded to assist, and they were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly, Stewart said.

Stewart said the damage to the building is estimated at about $1 million.

No people were injured, but one animal was killed.

Fire's cause is under investigation.