North Summit fire chief terminated for undisclosed reason

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The chief of a volunteer fire department in Utah has been let go.

The North Summit Fire District announced Saturday afternoon that the Summit County Council terminated Chief Ian Nelson's contract earlier the same day.

NSFSD is made up of volunteer firefighters and covers a northeastern portion of Summit County, including several small towns.

The decision was made based on "the recommendation of the North Summit Fire District Administrative Control Board," the announcement stated. No specific reason was provided, however.

The control board has a meeting scheduled for Monday, during which the action of terminating Nelson will be ratified.

The board will appoint an interim fire chief as soon as possible, the announcement said. After that, they will begin the process of recruiting a permanent replacement.

No further information or comments will be provided until after Monday's meeting. However, it was not stated whether any details on the reason for Nelson's termination would be disclosed.