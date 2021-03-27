Menu

North Temple SLC liquor store closed Saturday due to break-in

FOX 13
DABC renews liquor store security contract
Posted at 10:28 PM, Mar 26, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City liquor store will not open Saturday as police investigate a break-in.

The State Liquor Store at 1255 W. North Temple was broken into Friday night after it closed, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control wrote in a tweet.

The DABC said the store will remain closed all day and that they will provide updates on reopening on their Twitter account.

Salt Lake City Police are investigating the incident. No further details on the break-in were immediately available.

