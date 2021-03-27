North Temple SLC liquor store closed Saturday due to break-in

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City liquor store will not open Saturday as police investigate a break-in.

The State Liquor Store at 1255 W. North Temple was broken into Friday night after it closed, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control wrote in a tweet.

DABC LIQUOR STORE CLOSED SATURDAY. The store on North Temple at 1255 West will be closed all day Saturday March 27 due to damage from a break-in Friday night after the store closed. SLC Police are investigating. We will provide info on reopening here on Twitter. — DABC Utah (@UTDABC) March 27, 2021

The DABC said the store will remain closed all day and that they will provide updates on reopening on their Twitter account.

Salt Lake City Police are investigating the incident. No further details on the break-in were immediately available.