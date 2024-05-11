Watch Now
Northern lights live up to hype across much of Utah

Jordan Ryan Drummond
Posted at 1:37 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 03:44:00-04

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's not often something you've waited so long to see actually lives up to the hype, but no one in Utah can ever say the northern lights were a disappointment.

After days of anticipation and curiosity over whether they'd actually appear over the Beehive State, the northern lights put on a show late Friday.

Just a few ticks before the clock struck midnight, the sky lit up in pink, green, and purple colors that made it look like the Fourth of July.

People from as far south as Cedar City were sending photos of the sensation to FOX 13 News.

Hundreds of cars carrying skygazers flowed onto the semi-remote Antelope Island, even after the gates had officially closed. Traffic got so bad, police had to shut down the entrance to additional traffic.

A massive geomagnetic storm, one not seen in decades, was the cause for the sky show that is normally in far northern areas of the globe.

