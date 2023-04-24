Northern lights paint the Utah sky with vibrant colors

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns got a special treat from mother nature Sunday night as the Northern lights painted the sky in green, blue, pink and purple.

Jewly Jensen "From Box Elder County."

Photos from Utah's Weather Authority captured the light show from across northern areas of the state.

MORE PHOTOS: See even MORE PHOTOS of the Northern lights captures across Utah

While some people said they couldn't see the lights with the naked eye, they pulled out their cameras and phones to capture the beauty.

Karole Roskelley Sorensen "Northern Utah turned on the lights tonight!"

Amber Christiansen McKee

The lights were seen in Cache, Box Elder, Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Summit and Utah counties, with hundreds of Utahns captivated by the colorful sky.

Mike Christoff "Squaw Peak Road. Lady Aurora and Mt Timp. Amazing!!"

Jamie Stephenson Banks Nephi, Utah

A geomagnetic storm warning was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with strong conditions for Aurora as it moved nearer to the equator over dozens of states including North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona and central California.

Allie Braegger "Here's from Brigham"

Wesley Aston "Here is from Orem"

The warning is in place until 8 a.m. EDT Monday.

While the Northern lights are not here to stay, they sure made for some beautiful skies across Utah.