Northern lights paint the Utah sky with vibrant colors

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns got a special treat from mother nature Sunday night as the Northern lights painted the sky in green, blue, pink and purple.
Photos from Utah's Weather Authority captured the light show from across northern areas of the state.
While some people said they couldn't see the lights with the naked eye, they pulled out their cameras and phones to capture the beauty.
The lights were seen in Cache, Box Elder, Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Summit and Utah counties, with hundreds of Utahns captivated by the colorful sky.
A geomagnetic storm warning was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with strong conditions for Aurora as it moved nearer to the equator over dozens of states including North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona and central California.
The warning is in place until 8 a.m. EDT Monday.
While the Northern lights are not here to stay, they sure made for some beautiful skies across Utah.