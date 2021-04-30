Northern Utah non-profit provides birthday treats for underserved kids

LOGAN, Utah — The non-profit Cake4Kids is trying to make sure underserved children in Utah feel special on their birthday and are able to have something just for them: any birthday treat they want.

Each year thousands of kids spend time in Utah’s foster care system. Others spend time in domestic violence shelters or homeless shelters.

Last year, Becky Carroll was scrolling through Instagram and came across the Cake4Kids page.

“When I saw these cakes were going to foster children I just knew I had to be part of it,” she said.

Her plan was to volunteer. She loves to bake and since her grandparents were foster parents she has a special place in her heart foster children.

“I went to sign up as a volunteer, but they did not have any chapters in Utah,” she said.

In Dec. Carroll started the Northern Utah chapter of the non-profit. After months of working to partner with agencies, the chapter has been able to help two Utah children celebrate birthdays. One child requested a blue cake, the other brownies.

“In foster care sometimes, these kids are taken out of a home with a garbage bag that has their stuff in it, so to get something that was made just for them means a lot to them,” she said.

In college student Cooper Parry’s apartment, he has spent several days and hours perfecting the perfect birthday treat.

“I am doing my very best, but yes, I am not a professional what so ever,” he said.

He credits his family and him time working at a boys home for his passion to help others. With some help from his girlfriend and Pinterest, Parry decided to make brownies that look like ice cream cones for a child in need.

“I know nothing about them, just that it is some kid that needs a little something for their birthday and that’s all that I know,” he said and he finished decorating the birthday treats.

For more information on how to volunteer, or start another Utah chapter, click here.