Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northern Utah will continue to have smoky air through at least Monday due to California wildfires

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Parleys Canyon Fire.jpg
Posted at 8:10 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:11:11-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah will continue to experience smoky air through at least Monday, due to wildfire smoke from California, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

"Air quality forecast models are showing more smoke coming from the California fires” into the northern part of Utah. “ The Utah Department of Environmental Quality tweeted. "This will likely result in visual smoke and will increase air pollution levels through at least Monday.”

The DEQ recommended that people in sensitive groups — the very young or over the age of 65 and those with heart or lung conditions - should stay inside as much as possible and avoid outside exercise.

They also recommended “avoid adding emissions by reducing car trips and skipping the grill and lawnmower. Keep indoor air clean by turning off the swamp cooler, using air filters, closing the fresh air intake on window A/C units, and postpone vacuuming to avoid kicking up dust.”

Some good news regarding air-quality: the Parleys Canyon Fire, which sparked Aug. 14, is now considered 100% contained.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere