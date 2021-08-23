Northern Utah will continue to have smoky air through at least Monday due to California wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah will continue to experience smoky air through at least Monday, due to wildfire smoke from California, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

"Air quality forecast models are showing more smoke coming from the California fires” into the northern part of Utah. “ The Utah Department of Environmental Quality tweeted. "This will likely result in visual smoke and will increase air pollution levels through at least Monday.”

The AQ Health Forecast for monitored counties is yellow, or Moderate, with the exception of Iron and Washington, which are in the Healthy or green range. pic.twitter.com/YHVkPilrSZ — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) August 22, 2021

The DEQ recommended that people in sensitive groups — the very young or over the age of 65 and those with heart or lung conditions - should stay inside as much as possible and avoid outside exercise.

If you do need to be outside, use an N95 or KN95 mask that can filter out fine particles.



Get air quality updates at https://t.co/rz5IK3fCF4 or download the Utah Air app.

4/4 — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) August 21, 2021

They also recommended “avoid adding emissions by reducing car trips and skipping the grill and lawnmower. Keep indoor air clean by turning off the swamp cooler, using air filters, closing the fresh air intake on window A/C units, and postpone vacuuming to avoid kicking up dust.”

Some good news regarding air-quality: the Parleys Canyon Fire, which sparked Aug. 14, is now considered 100% contained.

