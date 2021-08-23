Watch
One week later, Parleys Canyon Fire 100% contained

Utah Wildfire Info
Posted at 7:26 PM, Aug 22, 2021
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County officials announced Sunday that the Parleys Canyon Fire is 100 percent contained.

The 541-acre wildfire was sparked Aug. 14 by a vehicle's faulty catalytic converter on I-80 a few miles west of Park City.

It resulted in thousands of homes being evacuated, mainly in and around the Summit Park area. Residents were allowed to return home Tuesday evening.

Summit County said crews reached full containment Saturday night at "end of shift," and nearly all fire personnel have been released. Some will continue to monitor the area in case of hotspots. Trail closures have also been lifted.

Thousands of homes were threatened, but none were destroyed or damaged.

