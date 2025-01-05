Police looking for person of interest after missing Kearns woman found dead in Tooele County

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The body of a woman who was reported missing Friday was found in a remote area of Tooele County early Saturday morning. Police are asking for help in locating a person of interest.

According to a press release sent out Sunday afternoon, Unified Police announced that 31-year-old Talia Benward was found dead around 5:30 a.m. after an hours-long search involving multiple K9 units.

Benward was first reported missing by her family after she was last seen at a Maverik on 5600 West 9000 South in West Jordan. Detectives from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office were brought in to assist. Over the course of the investigation, police found evidence to suspect that Benward was endangered due to a "violent ex-boyfriend."

Detectives, along with K9 units from Salt Lake City Police and Weber County Sheriff Search and Rescue, conducted a search of a remote area of Tooele County, conducting the search in "near total darkness and frigid snowy conditions."

Benward's body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for further analysis. Unified Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police have named 24-year-old Nestor Rocha-Aquayo from West Valley City as a person of interest in the investigation. It is believed that Rocha-Aquayo is still in Salt Lake County, but police advise the public not to confront him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 801-840-4000.