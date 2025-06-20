Bride-to-be recounts meeting Afa Ah Loo for wedding dress

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a few days since a beloved fashion designer was shot and killed. But Afa Ah Loo’s legacy lives on through some of the fabrics he has created over the years.

"Totally heartbreaking, so sad, so tragic and oh my goodness, there are no words,” said Gwen Jessop, after hearing about Afa’s death. “I just can’t even imagine.”

She met Afa in 2013 when she needed a wedding dress. She already had her inspiration from a magazine but was an overwhelmed nursing student on a budget. That’s when a friend gave her an idea. "She said to me, she’s like well I know someone who could make that dress for you. And I was like, no way and she’s like, no I really do,” said Jessop.

That someone was Afa. She met him, showed her the pictures and he agreed to make it. She bought the fabric he asked for and then the magic began.

"It was just amazing, truly every night that I went, my dress just was built more and more. And then when it was all said and done, I went for the final try on about 3 days after I had met him for the first time, and tried it on, it zipped up perfectly, I mean it fit me like a glove,” recalled Jessop.

And, he didn’t charge them. "He told my mom, I wanted to do it, I was happy to do it, I loved meeting you, congratulations on your life,” Jessop said. “He didn’t accept any payment, he did that all for me for free.”

Over the past couple days since learning about Afa’s passing, Jessop has been thinking a lot more her special day and her dress.

"He did touch my heart, and at a super important time in my life, I’m grateful that I got to meet him, and I have my dress, I have my beautiful dress that I get to have forever, it’s such a keepsake now,” Jessop said.

A legacy that will live on in every stitch. "His personality, and everything about him just was so warm and friendly, and fun.”

To honor Afa's work and his designs, Creative Pacific is hosting events with cultural workshops and a market at the end of July.