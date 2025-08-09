Building deemed total loss after two-alarm fire damages Ogden construction site

OGDEN, Utah — An apartment building under construction has been deemed a "complete loss" after a two-alarm fire broke out late Friday night.

Ogden City Fire Department says crews were dispatched just after midnight to the 100 block of 18th Street, where a three-story apartment building under construction was burning.

Crews were able to quickly surround the building and extinguish the flames within one hour. Some timber and brush caught fire in the surrounding area, including a grass fire on the west side of the 700 block of 17th Street, which officials say may have been sparked by embers from the fire.

"The building is a complete loss," said Ogden City Fire Chief Mike Slater in a press briefing Saturday morning. "We're estimating [the damage to] just the structure alone in the range of about $3 million."

The building was in what fire officials call a "tinder phase," where it was primed to burn due to the lack of exterior coverings. Fire investigators with the Ogden Fire Marshal's Office are now evaluating the exposed structures and working to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported to either firefighters or civilians.