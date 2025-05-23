Cement truck crash leads to road closure in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle accident involving a cement truck that rolled over in Lehi.

The accident occurred just before noon near the intersection of Mill Pond Road and Pioneer Crossing. According to Lehi Police, the cement truck collided with a semi truck that then crashed into an SUV that was headed in the opposite direction.

Photos from the accident scene show the cement truck on its side after rolling over.

The driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Lehi Police Department Lehi accident scene involving SUV and cement truck on Friday, May 23.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as southbound Mill Pond Road is closed at Pioneer Crossing while crews investigate. Roads are expected to be reopened at 4:20 p.m.