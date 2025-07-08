Possibly matching mask found in home of Saratoga Springs double-murder, search warrant states

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A search warrant connected to the shooting deaths of a Saratoga Springs woman and her 8-year-old son reveals evidence that was found when police searched the home months ago.

On the morning of March 28, 44-year-old Jessica Lyman was found next to the body of her son, 8-year-old Eli Painter, inside their home. Painter was declared dead at the scene, while Lyman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police have still not publicly identified any suspects.

On Monday, a search warrant that was filed on May 13 was unsealed. A Saratoga Springs Police detective submitted the warrant to Apple Inc., requesting data from an iCloud account belonging to a family member of the victims.

The warrant reveals that investigators viewed surveillance footage from a neighbor's home security camera. The footage showed an unidentified individual walking in the area, going in and out from between houses on the victims' street. The detective wrote that one of the gaps between houses leads to a gravel path that provides potential access to the back of the Lyman family's home.

At one point, the individual pauses and puts "what appears to be a white mask over his face," the warrant stated.

In a search of the home four days after the shooting, detectives said they found a white and brown mask that "resembles the mask that is seen on the video recordings," the warrant stated.

The warrant also revealed that two .22-caliber shell casings were found at the murder scene. Police found two BB guns inside the home, but no other guns. At the time of the warrant, police said they had not found any weapons believed to be connected to the murder.

Police previously filed a warrant with the Ring doorbell camera company, requesting access to Lyman's account and the footage from the home's camera. The department has not confirmed whether they were granted access to either the Ring or Apple data.