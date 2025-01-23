Could another strike be coming downhill for Vail Resorts?

PARK CITY, Utah — Following a nearlytwo-week strike from the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association, another worker strike could be coming down the hill for Vail Resorts. The Crested Butte Lift Maintenance Union has voted to authorize a strike.

According to the union, the workers voted to unionize in June 2023, and contract negotiations with Vail Resorts have been underway since January 2024. However, union leaders say that despite submitting wage proposals nine months ago, the resort didn't respond until this month.

The Crested Butte Lift Maintenance Union claims that Vail Resorts' response to the negotiations has been to offer the same wages they currently receive. However, the resort told FOX 13 News that their proposal includes wage increases for unionized and non-unionized members.

The union claims that the cost of living in the Gunnison Valley has been increasing and made retaining employees difficult under the conditions. "We are deeply passionate about our mountain and take great pride in the work we do here,” said Thomas Pearman, a lift mechanic and president of the CBLM Union. “It is incredibly fulfilling to keep our equipment running smoothly, and we are committed to building a sustainable career for our skilled mechanics and electricians. We have the most beautiful office anyone could ask for. But we can't pay our bills with sunsets.”

The union says that since unionization, their department has seen nearly 50% turnover. They say wages, the demanding nature of the work, and hazardous conditions are reasons why many of their members have been seeking employment elsewhere.

Officials for Crested Butte Mountain Resort tell FOX 13 News that 12 articles are still up for negotiation with the union, and 10 of them are awaiting the union's response. They add that since this is their first negotiation with the union, they are building contracts from scratch, which takes more time.

“We continue to negotiate in good faith with the union that represents the lift maintenance team at Crested Butte Mountain Resort and are making steady progress," stated JD Crichton the general manager for Crested Butte Mountain Resort. "We’ve reached tentative agreements on roughly half of the articles and are committed to reaching a resolution on the full contract. We have tremendous respect for our lift maintenance employees and all of our team members, who are the heartbeat of our resort.”

Crested Butte Mountain Resort says they are prepared to remain open if a worker strike does happen. During the strike that began 2025, guests of Vail Resorts reported seeing long lines at lifts and major disruptions. So much so that the resort started offering creditsto guests who visited during the strike.

"The community deserves a knowledgeable, well-trained, & experienced Lift Maintenance team.” Said Rob Alexander, a lift mechanic and Vice president of the CBLM Union. “Unless something changes, it might not have that and that would be a shame."