Vail Resorts offering credits to guests following issues during patrol strike

PARK CITY, Utah — Vail Resorts announced Thursday that they will offer credits for guests who skied or snowboarded at Park City Mountain during the patrol strike that lasted nearly two weeks and caused major disruptions at the resort.

In a letter to pass holders, the Chief Operating Officer of Park City Mountain, Deirdra Walsh, stated, "We deeply value your trust and loyalty, and while the mountain was open during this time, it was not the experience we wanted to provide you. We have heard your feedback and understand your frustrations."

Hundreds of ski patrollers went on strike on Dec. 27 during the resort's busy holiday season. Throughout the strike, the company faced harsh criticism after videos of long lines at ski lifts were shared on social media.

Pass Holders will be given a 50% credit per day they skied from Dec. 27 to Jan. 8, with those credits only able to be used towards buying another pass for next season. Lift ticket guests will also be offered 50% credit for the price paid for each day they skied.

Guests will have to wait until March to get an email with a personalized credit and promotion code.

"We are committed to rebuilding the trust and loyalty of our guests by delivering an exceptional experience at Park City Mountain this season and in the future,” Deirdra Walsh added.