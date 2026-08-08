Garage fire threatens multiple homes in Garland

Multiple homes in Garland were threatened early Saturday morning after a detached garage caught fire.

In a post to social media, Garland Fire Department says this happened around 2:00 a.m. in the area of North Main Street. Callers reported hearing explosions in the area, and by the time firefighters arrived, they found the detached garage with heavy flames and smoke.

Garland Fire Department

With help from Tremonton and Fielding Fire Departments, crews were able to contain the flames and prevent it from spreading to any nearby homes. No injuries were reported, but the home near the garage sustained damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.