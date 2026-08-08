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Garage fire threatens multiple homes in Garland

A photo from the scene released by Garland Fire Department. It's night, and the detached garage has been hollowed out by the flames. The frame of what looks like a vehicle has also been burned up.
Garland Fire Department
A photo from the scene released by Garland Fire Department. It's night, and the detached garage has been hollowed out by the flames. The frame of what looks like a vehicle has also been burned up.
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Multiple homes in Garland were threatened early Saturday morning after a detached garage caught fire.

In a post to social media, Garland Fire Department says this happened around 2:00 a.m. in the area of North Main Street. Callers reported hearing explosions in the area, and by the time firefighters arrived, they found the detached garage with heavy flames and smoke.

A photo of the scene released by Garland Fire Department. The detached garage has been hollowed out by the flames. Crime scene take is strewn in front of the building.

With help from Tremonton and Fielding Fire Departments, crews were able to contain the flames and prevent it from spreading to any nearby homes. No injuries were reported, but the home near the garage sustained damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A photo from the scene released by Garland Fire Department. It's the interior of the detached garage. The ground is charred black, as are the shelves hanging on the walls.

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