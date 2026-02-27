Critically injured skier dies after weekend Big Cottonwood Canyon avalanche

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Officials confirm one skier who was critically injured in a Big Cottonwood Canyon avalanche last weekend has died, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Kevin Williams was initially transported to the hospital in critical condition on Saturday, along with a 48-year-old man, after the avalanche near the Butler Fork trailhead.

The unidentified 48-year-old has been released from the hospital.

Unified Fire Authority said Williams was first hoisted from the scene by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, where he was loaded into an awaiting LifeFlight medical helicopter and transported to the hospital.

Another LifeFlight helicopter transported rescue personnel to the second victim to treat him, and the DPS chopper then picked him up.