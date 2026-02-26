Does overnight jet activity suggest Iran deployment at Hill Air Force Base?

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Several FOX 13 News viewers in Davis County reached out to share hearing loud jet activity near Hill Air Force Base during the overnight hours Thursday, possibly suggesting that fighters were being deployed on a mission.

Jet movement out of the base was also reported by other outlets that monitor military activity. including one that claimed that "two cells of fighters from Hill AFB" had departed.

Viewers said they heard jets leaving the base, but not returning, as is the usual procedure during rare nighttime training exercises at Hill.

Hill Air Force Base is home to the 388th Fighter Wing, which has supported numerous military operations in the past. The activity occurred as the U.S. continues to build up military forces near Iran ahead of a possible strike against the nation.

When reached by FOX 13 News and asked about the activity, officials at Hill Air Force Base remained vague in their response.

"To preserve operational security we do not comment on any potential deployments or troop movements," a base spokesperson said. "However, our Airmen remain prepared to support any mission in support of national defense."

On Thursday, Scripps News reported the U.S. and Iran held indirect talks in Switzerland in what officials described as a last-chance effort at diplomacy over Tehran's nuclear program.