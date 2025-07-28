Driver causes fiery crash before biting trooper, 5 others hospitalized

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — After causing a fiery car crash, a driver bites a trooper after being rescued in Taylorsville Saturday afternoon. Five are in the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials received reports of a crash involving two vehicles in Taylorsville at 1:13 p.m. It was initially believed to have involved an injured trooper, causing a multi-agency response.

A white Cadillac had ran a red light when it collided with a truck at the intersection of 2550 West and 4700 South.

The trooper was present when the two vehicles collided, but was not involved and sustained no injuries.

Upon arrival, officials found a white Cadillac on fire after crashing, with the sole occupant unconscious. The other vehicle involved, a pickup truck, had five occupants who were all transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

After putting out the fire, troopers managed to extract the driver from the Cadillac. Upon gaining conscious, the driver became combative and bit the trooper.

The trooper would self-transport to the hospital with "significant bite injuries". The Cadillac driver would also to transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, though it is believed at this time the Cadillac driver may have been under the influence.