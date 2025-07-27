SLC artists, LGBTQ+ community hold fundraiser to support family in Gaza

SALT LAKE CITY — Local Utah artists and the LGBTQ+ community gathered to raise funds to support a local Palestinian family with family members in Gaza Saturday.

According to local Palestinian artist, Mishandi Sarhan, local artists sold several pieces to raise funds for much needed supplies.

"The money is going to go to food aid, paying rent if they can find a space to act that's actually a building and not just a tent. It's also going to tent replacement, then a couple of the families that we generally support, they just had newborns within the last like two months," said Sarhan.

The attending vendors to the queer pop-up said that while they did not have a lot of money to donate, they wanted to find other ways to give back to those in need.

"We've been doing fundraisers for about 2 years now, we constantly do pop-ups," said Sarhan. "We do educational events, we're all over the valley trying to bring awareness and raise money for Palestinians."

For anyone interested in following the next popup, you can follow their Instagram page here.