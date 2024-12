UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after their vehicle went off the roadway and collided with a tree.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Alpine Loop Road near the Timpanogos Cave National Monument.

The driver of the vehicle had to be retrieved from the car and taken to the hospital. The name of the victim hasn't been released by officials.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.