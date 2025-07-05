Police investigate after man dies near Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE — Police are currently investigating after a man died from critical injuries early Saturday morning outside a Taylorsville home.

Taylorsville Police tells FOX 13 News that the investigation began around 2:30 a.m., when officers were called to a home in the area of 5000 South Redwood Road on reports of an altercation.

Once on scene, they found a man with visible wounds and injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, he later died. Police say that there was no evidence of a firearm being involved.

The man's identity has not yet been released. Investigators are still working to piece together what exactly happened.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will provide updates as we learn more.