Drowning victim identified after body recovered from Blackridge Reservoir

HERRIMAN, Utah — Police have identified the drowning victim whose body was recovered from Blackridge Reservoir late Saturday night.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the search began around 5:45 p.m., when Herriman Police received reports of a man going under the water and failing to resurface.

In a press release sent out Sunday, Herriman Police say they received a report of two individuals struggling in the water.

One was the victim, now identified at Deng Ador, 22. The other was a bystander who attempted to aid Ador. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

The subsequent search lead to a closure of Blackridge Reservoir as dive teams and water rescue crews from Unified Fire Authority, South Jordan Fire Department, and later Utah Highway Patrol worked to locate Ador.

Ador's body was recovered around 11:00 p.m., and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Herriman Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the events, and have not yet spoken with detectives, to call them at 801-858-0035.

Blackridge Reservoir remains closed until further notice, with the closure including the nearby trailhead, and all grass and beach areas.