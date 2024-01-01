Mya Constantino is a multimedia journalist for FOX 13 News.

Before heading to Utah, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas journalism graduate previously reported for The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, California. There, she covered breaking news and features.

Over the years, Mya has written and edited for Crooked Media and the YouTube docuseries StyleLikeU in Los Angeles. She has covered stories focused on mental health, entertainment and culture, business, tech trends, and the environment.

Most of all, she loves to report stories that inspire others to question their fixed beliefs about the world.

Mya is a proud second-generation Filipino-American and enjoys salsa dancing, watching live music, drinking coffee, exploring local parks, and binge watching biopics.

Coffee shop recommendations are always welcome!

If you have a story tip, CLICK HERE to email Mya.