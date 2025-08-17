Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Herriman reservoir closed to public due to search for possible drowning victim

FOX 13 News
HERRIMAN, Utah — A search and rescue effort is underway at a small but popular reservoir in Herriman after a potential drowning.

The Herriman Police Department said they received reports of a drowning at Blackridge Reservoir Saturday evening. HPD officers and Unified Fire Authority personnel responded, and the police department later said rescue crews had been deployed.

There is no specific information about the circumstances or the victim's identity yet.

They closed the reservoir to the public due to the emergency response and asked everyone to avoid the area.

This incident comes just one day after Blackridge Reservoir was reopened to the public. It was closed earlier this month due to harmful algae in the water. It re-opened Friday after testing revealed "extremely low levels of Harmful Algal Bloom," safe enough to swim in, according to the city.

A FOX 13 News crew is en route to the scene and will update this report as more information becomes available.

