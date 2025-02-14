Watch Now
Fatal crash closes I-15 ramp in Weber County for several hours

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed that a crash that closed an Interstate 15 ramp to eastbound I-84 was fatal.

According to officials, the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. A box truck had reportedly broken down in the gore area (the triangle area where a road forks or merges with another) when a MINI Cooper lost control and hit the back of the truck.

The 29-year-old driver of the MINI Cooper, who hasn't been identified, died at the scene.

The ramp reopened at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials and will update this article when we learn more.

