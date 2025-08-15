Five-star athlete Saelesi Moa to lead Fremont High School versus Weber

SALT LAKE CITY — "He's our Megatron, basically you throw the ball up anywhere around him and he'll go get it," said Fremont football Head Coach Nate Tuatagaloa.

5-star Tennessee commit, Salesi Moa, is a Swiss Army Knife for the Silverwolves, playing on both sides of the ball and taking on the role of a leader for the team in his senior season.

"He demands attention from the defense which allows our other players to get more open, it makes it easier for me to play call, all I got to do is out him in space, I mean he can do it all," said Coach Tuatagaloa, "this year he took a big step into more of a leadership role, he's doing so many off the field tings that people don't see."

Moa, who had offers from the University of Utah, Michigan State where his older brother plays, Washington, Michigan and Tennessee.

"Any one could be where I am, I just think of it like I just got to keep working, I haven't reached my full potential yet," said the 5-star two-way player, "Tennessee, Coach Pope, all the coaches, I felt transparency an a real relationship over there, I liked it and it felt like it was home."

The friendship stems from childhood between Moa and Fremont starting QB, Manase Tuatagaloa, he credits his receiver, Moa, for the added toughness.

"Iron sharpens iron, he gets me better and all our receivers better, obviously he's a 5-star so he gets a lot of the attention, which opens up things for our other receivers," said Manase, "not one person is trying to go play hero ball, we trust our other brother to go make a play."

Coach Tuatagaloa adds, "the seniors last year built such a great foundation and expectations for us, that this year it's out job to take it to the next level, so with the new classification we're excited and feel we have a good chance for a run at State."

Fremont moved to 5A, but opens the season versus Weber in a rivalry game under the Friday night lights.