Pet blood donation program saving lives amid blood shortage

MILLCREEK, Utah — Some heroes wear capes, but others have fur and four legs.

When the unthinkable happens during veterinary visits, dogs and cats need blood transfusions just like humans do. At Advanced Veterinary Care in Millcreek, a program called Canine Blood Heroes is collecting blood for animals in need of life-saving transfusions.

Collected blood is used for things including traumatic injuries, illness, surgery, and autoimmune diseases.

"Every time they donate, it can help save 4 different lives," Lindsay Ball, a phlebotomist for Canine Blood Heroes said.

Ball says there's a year-round blood shortage, with high demand and fewer donations since the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike humans, she says, dogs and cats don't have access to a national blood bank.

Blood collected through the program is distributed to veterinary clinics and hospitals in Utah as well as out-of-state facilities. Ball says dog breeds including Pitbulls, German Shepherds, and Sighthound dogs are more likely to have blood that work for most dogs.

"Dogs need to be over 45 pounds and over a year old, they need to be healthy, up to date on vaccinations, have a clean bill of health, so no cancers," Ball explained.

For cats, the requirements are slightly different. "Cats need to be same thing, over a year or two years of age and at least 10 pounds," Ball said.

Donors receive a $50 gift certificate to a veterinary clinic of their choice or a month's worth of preventative heartworm treatment.

"I couldn't imagine a life without them," Smith said.

That's why Smith and her dogs continue participating in the program, to give other animals a fighting chance.

Pet owners interested in having their animals donate blood can contact Advanced Veterinary Care in Millcreek to schedule an appointment.