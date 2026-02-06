Good Samaritan braves flames to rescue Utah driver after fiery car crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is fighting for his life after a fiery car crash Thursday, and he’s lucky to be alive, thanks to a couple of good Samaritans.

It was still dark outside when the crash occurred and the pickup truck almost immediately caught fire.

That’s when Will Davis approached the scene, just moments after leaving home on his way to work.

“I saw debris on the road and looked over and there was a truck, kind of facing the wrong way off the road," said Davis.

So Davis did what dozens of other motorist didn’t do…he says he stopped.

“And there was flames coming out in front of the windshield from under the hood. And I went; ‘Oh, there’s got to be somebody in there,'" he said.

The driver was indeed still inside, trapped and barely conscious.

“I found a log and I broke out the back window, but I couldn’t reach up to the front because of the airbag. So then I had to break out the window in the front which I had to hit a bunch of times," he said.

In the meantime, one other woman also stopped.

She called 911 then helped Davis drag the victim away from the truck before it erupted.

“We moved him as far as we could, about 20 feet I guess. By the time we got over there, I looked back and the flames were starting to come out from under the dash," he said. "I think if I wouldn’t have stopped, by the time she got there, he would’ve been probably been on fire.”

Lt. Brian Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol tells Fox 13 News;

“Scary situation for sure, with the truck that became fully engulfed.”

Troopers say they still don’t know exactly what caused the crash.

“They 100% saved his life, I believe. Their quick action and responding and helping was critical to this situation and getting him out of that vehicle before it was fully engulfed," said Lt. Peterson.

FOX 13 News is still waiting for a confirmed update on the man behind the wheel, but again troopers say they are grateful for the actions of those good Samaritans.