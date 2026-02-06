Mountaineer is fighting for her life after falling from trail

PROVO, Utah — This weekend’s unseasonably warm weather could draw hikers to Utah’s mountains, but officials warn that trails remain treacherous as snow and ice melt and re-freeze in places.

A veteran hiker needed a life flight to Utah Valley Hospital after an incident Tuesday night on the Bridal Veil Falls trail, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators are still reviewing what happened, and authorities suggested the hiker may have slipped and fallen off the trail.

Jacque’s sister-in-law, Katherine Tietjen, spoke of the woman’s long love of the outdoors.

“Her main love is hiking,” said Tietjen. “Done Everest base camp, she’s done Kilimanjaro, she’s done countless peaks throughout the U.S. I think she’s done every major peak in Utah.”

“Amazing as she is, she’s no stranger to the mountains,” said Tietjen. “She’s this incredible soul who’s so connected to nature. She’s leading people on these hikes, she’s training and guiding people.”

The family has asked for privacy but noted Jacque’s strength and resilience. “If anybody could get through something like this, it’s her,” said Tietjen, adding that a GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family and medical expenses.

As Wasatch-area guides anticipate sunny days ahead, they warn hikers to prepare for changing conditions. Todd Passey, co-owner of Wasatch Mountain Guides, said the current icy conditions hinge on temperatures and slope aspect.

“Be aware of your surroundings — what’s above you, what’s below you, and what are current conditions like and how is the weather affecting the snow and the overhead hazard like ice and snow that might come off and fall onto you,” he said.

Passey has guided hikers for about 25 years.

“The snow surfaces start to melt during the day as it eats up, and at higher elevations it can freeze again,” said Passey. “So, it’s hard and icy.”

He urged hikers to be as prepared as possible, noting that traction aids and proper gear are essential.

“Traction devices like crampons or creepers that go on their shoes and ski poles are quite important," he said.

Katherine Tietjen closed with a hopeful message about Jacque’s recovery.

“She’s tough, she’s doing her best to give support through a GoFundMe, and I just want to shower them with love right now and support because they deserve it," she said.