Hispanic business leaders gather to network, connect in Utah

OREM, Utah — In an effort to create stronger ties and more opportunity, Utah leaders came together Thursday to help Hispanic businesses grow locally and learn from leaders across the world.

According to the Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 20,000 Hispanic businesses operating in Utah.

"I believe that it's important that I learn about international business because I believe that Utah is becoming more international everyday, and I was hoping to make some connections with people that work in that industry," explained Sylvia Grace Acosta, co-owner of Trujillo Acosta Law.

Those who attended the "Doing Business with the Utah Hispanic Community Conference" at Utah Valley University networked to understand how businesses work in Latin American countries.



"Why I think you see the fastest growing group of business owners opening businesses in the country is Latina women," said Sen. Minority Leader Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City). "It makes sense to me because they're hard workers, some of them, their kids are growing and they're like, look, I need to bring income home, I want to open my own business, and maybe I have to have flexibility to pick up the kiddos from school anyway at 3 p.m. and what job allows you?

"So you just have to think outside the box, and I think as immigrants and communities of color, we tend to do that."

But juan pascua with the utah hispanic chamber

Others shared the challenges that business owners face, including language and understanding the system.

"I think we need more help learning about the grants, the financial opportunities because many people in our countries, they don't know what are the sources for them," said Juan Pascua, executive director of the Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Conferences such as Thursday's hoping to bridge these gaps and make the American dream more accessible.

"We try to come to the United States to improve our families," added Pascua, "but improving this country, this big country, too."