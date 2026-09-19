GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Heavy rain in Grantsville Friday afternoon hit one home pretty hard.

"We’ve had storms before but nothing like this,” said Jay Waddoups. He said water flowed through the land behind his home, came into his yard and flooded his basement. “We had about three feet of water in the basement,” Waddoups added.

WATCH | Home in Grantsville floods after heavy rain storm

Home in Grantsville floods after heavy rain storm

Waddoups said he was frazzled by what was happening, and he couldn’t do anything about it. But then, his neighbors stepped up to help.

"They were here with 3-4 pumps within 30 minutes, and then we had people trying to keep the water from coming over here, so everybody was just amazing,” he said. “No way you can pay, no way you can thank them,” Waddoups added.

We saw neighbors coming together picking up shovels and hauling furniture outside.

Waddoups said he has to foot the bill for all this by himself because he doesn’t have flood insurance that would cover damage from outside water. He said he’s thankful to everyone who pitched in to help.

"I'd have been weeks doing what they did in a couple hours,” Waddoups added.