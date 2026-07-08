Hot Temps & High Fire Danger Today

High-based t-storms could bring dry lightning & gusty winds to the north today. As dry air moves in tomorrow, storms will become more confined to the mountains.

Fire danger is high across Central & SW UT with a Red Flag Warning in effect until 9pm.

A heat wave expected statewide late this week with the hottest temps Saturday - Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of late day t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 107.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & mild. Lows: Mid 70s.