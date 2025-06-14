'I feel safe.' Open Streets vendors speak about upcoming protests

SALT LAKE CITY — Open Streets is back this weekend, despite anti-immigration policy protests scheduled in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Businesses owners and vendors at Open Streets tell us this has become the topic of conversation on Main Street.

Main Street is packed with vendors from all backgrounds. At Hotdogs Lolitas, Sandra Cortez said she's prepared for an influx of people to fill these same streets on Saturday because of the planned protests.

"A majority, at least I speak for myself and the Latinos that it's going to be a peaceful protest, and they just want to be heard, not vandalizing or doing any damage,” Cortez said.

Just a few spots down Don Ly with Space Tea is also preparing for Saturday. After participating in Thursday’s protest, he said he's confident it won't negatively impact business at Open Streets.

"As a business vendor at the market I feel safe being here. I feel like it'll bring in business to our space here,” Ly said. “I think everyone there was really respectful and kind, so I also saw a lot of local businesses attend as well and I know that everyone is there to support each other, and I know everyone felt a sense of community being there."

Police said the Washington Square Park protest remained relatively peaceful, with only one arrest being made after an alleged confrontation.

"Just in general with what's happening in our country, there's a little bit of an elephant in the room, or a lingering sense for sure," Squeeze owner, Arianne Shaughnessy said.

But these vendors say the community surrounding them is what makes them feel safe.

"When we're stuck on social media and all that, it can feel really dark, and we all hate each other,” Shaughnessy said. “But spaces like these, you definitely realize how much people will just come together."