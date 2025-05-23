Watch Now
Investigation underway following body being found in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — An investigation is underway in Lehi after police say a body was found near some train tracks Thursday.

According to the Lehi Police Department, on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of the intersection of 850 East and Pioneer Crossing. The body, according to officers, was found below the overpass.

Trains were briefly paused in the area while police investigated. Investigators say that it doesn't appear that a train was involved in the death.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.

