Jazz Two-Way Player Oscar Tshiebwe inspires on and off the court

SALT LAKE CITY — "We look at him as a leader," said second year SLC Stars Guard, Taevion Kinsey.

Oscar Tshiebwe is a two-way center for the Jazz and Stars, but he's also a spiritual mentor who puts God and kindness first.

"Oscar is one of the greatest human beings you'll ever meet," said two-way center Micah Potter, "he plays one way and that's super hard and super focused, he's one of the best teammates I've ever had in my life and we're very fortunate to have him on our team."

Tshiebwe set a new G-League record for the most single season offensive rebounds with 305.

"He's the greatest rebounder in the world," said Kinsey, "he's a hard worker and most important, he's a genuine person, he looks out for our team and leads team chapel every game."

"I care less about myself, as long as I can see everyone around me, they are smiling they are doing great, that makes my day," said Tshiebwe, "as long as God keeps putting a thumbs up, I'll always be good."

He played in 3 games in a 24-hour window, notching a double-double with the Jazz then the next morning becoming the 3rd player in g-league history with a 30 rebound game and that night suited up for the Utah Jazz.

"He shows up every single day happy to play, I have never seen a bad day from Oscar in terms of, he's tired or he's played a lot of games with the Stars or with the Jazz, he shows up and he's the same guy and that's a breath of fresh air," said SLC Stars General Manager Marquis Newman.

"If I was doing this for me, I would never do what I am doing today," said Tshiebwe, "I'm doing this for my mom, my brothers and sister, my teammes, but God first. The Bible says do it and do it for God, God is my boss and I know He's the one who pays me."

Tshiebwe became the league's first player ever to record a game of 20 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. He also set the record for the most single-season 20/20 games with 8.

"I have ability, I know I have a little bit of talent to rebound the ball, but you should see how I cry to God, I say 'God if you leave me, I can do nothing,'" said Tshiebwe.

He earned second in the MVP race, but there's no doubt he's taken the league by storm.