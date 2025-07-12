Magna residents asked to leave the area after car crash causes gas leak

MAGNA, Utah — Residents in a Magna neighborhood are asked to leave the area after a car crash caused a gas leak Friday evening. The area near South Fernbrush Drive is blocked off from traffic.

Officials say a vehicle struck a house, breaking a gas meter. Minor injuries were reported but no one was transported at this time.

Crews are working with Enbridge to shut off the gas in the area. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

