Utah Democrats work to make sure their voices are heard at the national level 

On Friday night Utah Democrats hosted a People’s Town Hall with U.S. Representative Sara Jacobs of the 51st District in California after claiming Congressman Burgess Owens has not held any town halls in Utah’s fourth congressional district.

The goal was to make sure the people’s voices were heard at the national level.

Jacobs said how important it was for her to be in Utah.

“Utah is such a young and vibrant population,” Jacobs said, "and as one of the youngest members of Congress, I felt like it was really important for them to see that there are representatives in Congress who understand what young people are going through and are working hard to try and build the country that we all want.”

People got the chance to ask questions of leaders at the local and national level, with many centering around Medicaid, immigration, education, Utah public lands and housing.

Brian King, Chair of the Utah Democratic Party, said decisions made at the national level can directly impact Utahns.

“The stuff that is happening in Washington, DC has a direct impact on Utah,” King said, "We're seeing a lot of it in increased levels of ICE raids...we’re seeing it in Medicaid cuts... We're seeing it in reduced SNAP benefits.”

Jacobs said she feels Utah and her state have very similar concerns which is why she wants to help.

“I've been here in Utah a day, but in the time, the things I've heard from folks here in Utah are that the cost of housing is too much, cost of childcare is too much, cost of healthcare is too much. Those are the exact same three things I hear from my constituents in San Diego,” Jacobs said.

If it’s one thing everyone in the room agreed on, it’s that they want their representatives to show up and have conversations with them, even when they don’t agree.

“Constituent services is only one piece of our job, showing up and answering tough questions and having conversations with our constituents is another really important part of our job,” Jacobs said.

FOX 13 News reached out to Owens’ team for comment but did not receive a response, however, he does have several mobile office times and locations listed on his website.

For those times and locations visit owens.house.gov.