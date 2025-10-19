Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies after crashing into multiple vehicles in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man has died after police say he collided with multiple vehicles late Saturday night.

West Valley City Police tells FOX 13 News the crash happened around 10:00 p.m., when a driver, a 69 year-old man, was heading east on 3100 South when he rear-ended a vehicle near 3750 West. The struck vehicle then struck a third vehicle at the scene.

The driver then left the scene and drove west in the eastbound lanes, colliding with a four vehicle head-on. The driver was then extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The three other drivers and the ten passengers involved in the crashes only sustained minor injuries, and were treated at the scene.

