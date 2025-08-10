Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Man killed in car-vs-motorcycle crash in South Jordan

file photo stock image generic graphic motorcycle crash accident.jpg
Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0
File photo: Motorcycle crash
file photo stock image generic graphic motorcycle crash accident.jpg
Posted

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man has died following a car-vs-motorcycle crash outside of a South Jordan grocery store Saturday night.

Sgt. Eric Anderson with South Jordan Police tells FOX 13 News that the investigation began around 10:16 p.m., where a pair of motorcycle riders were traveling north on Redwood Road while a driver was heading south.

The driver turned left to enter a parking lot for a grocery store near 10300 South, accidentally turning in front of one of the motorcycle riders, the two vehicles colliding.

The rider, a 31 year-old man, died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene, and is cooperating with police.

While the crash remains under investigation, South Jordan Police says there is currently no suspicion of intoxication.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere