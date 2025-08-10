Man killed in car-vs-motorcycle crash in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man has died following a car-vs-motorcycle crash outside of a South Jordan grocery store Saturday night.

Sgt. Eric Anderson with South Jordan Police tells FOX 13 News that the investigation began around 10:16 p.m., where a pair of motorcycle riders were traveling north on Redwood Road while a driver was heading south.

The driver turned left to enter a parking lot for a grocery store near 10300 South, accidentally turning in front of one of the motorcycle riders, the two vehicles colliding.

The rider, a 31 year-old man, died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene, and is cooperating with police.

While the crash remains under investigation, South Jordan Police says there is currently no suspicion of intoxication.