Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A man has died following a domestic violence call that escalated to an officer-involved shooting in Provo Saturday night.

In a press release sent out to media outlets just after midnight Sunday, Provo Police says the incident began around 9:15 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a public domestic violence assault near 2230 North University Parkway.

The victim reported that the suspect, a male, had a gun. After officers arrived, two of them fired their weapons, hitting him. He was taken to Utah Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The Utah County Attorney's Office is now investigating the incident. The two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, know that free and confidential help is available 24/7.

You can contact the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition by calling 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting their website udvc.org

You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by phone at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or through their online live-chat at thehotline.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1 immediately.