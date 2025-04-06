Man killed, officer wounded in Springville police incident

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — One man is dead, and an officer injured after a police response in Springville escalated to a shooting Saturday night.

Springville Police says the incident began just before 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a woman crying and screaming in a neighborhood near 200 South 300 West.

Once officers made contact and began their investigation, a man came out brandishing a large knife, attacking one of the officers. The officers drew their weapons and fired, wounding the man before immediately rendering medical aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was transported to Utah Valley Hospital, where he later died. The identity has not been released at time of reporting.

One officer sustained a minor stab wound that was considered not life-threatening, and has since been released from the hospital.

The incident is now being investigated by the Utah County Metro Officer Involved Critical Incident team.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will bring you updates as we learn more.