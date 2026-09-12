Man killed, suspect arrested following hit-and-run in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man was killed, and a suspect later arrested, after what police say was a hit-and-run incident in South Salt Lake Friday night.

South Salt Lake Police tells FOX 13 News that officers were called to the area of 3200 South 900 West on reports of a person lying in the middle of the road. Once on scene, they found an adult male lying in the road, later pronouncing him dead.

Preliminary findings indicated that the man was involved in a hit-and-run accident. Accident investigation teams from both South Salt Lake and Salt Lake City Police departments responded to the scene to more thoroughly investigate, leading to 900 West being closed from 3100 South to 3300 South for over four hours.

As of this morning, a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the hit-and-run. The identities of the victim and suspect have not yet been released, and the incident remains under investigation.