MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A motorcycle rider sustained critical injuries after being hit by a car near Mountain Green Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that this happened around 9:45 on Trappers Loop Road less than one mile north of Mountain Green. The motorcycle rider, a male in his 50's, was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

The crash prompted the closure of Trappers Loop road in both directions for a number of hours, but has since been reopened.