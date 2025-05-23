Motorcyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Utah road

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah motorcyclist is dead after Utah Highway Patrol officials say they hit a deer before being struck by another vehicle. The name of the victim isn't being released, but FOX 13 News can confirm they were a 45-year-old man.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened overnight on State Route 35 near milepost 30. Investigators say that the motorcyclist was traveling east when he hit the deer and crashed in the road.

Moments later, troopers say, another driver who was also traveling east came around the bend in the road and spotted the motorcycle lying on the road. The driver, not knowing what had happened, believed the motorcycle was drifting into their lane. When the driver attempted to avoid the bike, they struck the motorcyclist who was lying on the right shoulder.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials investigating the crash and will update this article when we learn more.